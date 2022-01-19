Navigation

Angesagte iOS-Apps: Campingurlaub planen und Bilder teilen

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 16:25

In dieser Woche treibt die iOS-Nutzerinnen und -Nutzer vor allem die aktuelle Corona-Lage um. Doch dem tristen Alltag lässt sich auch entfliehen. Viele machen sich etwa Gedanken über den nächsten Campingurlaub oder tauschen Fotos im Familien- und Freundeskreis aus.

«Locket Widget»

Für iPhone und iPad

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Die Omikron-Welle hat Deutschland fest im Griff. Ohne Impfnachweis geht inzwischen fast gar nichts mehr. Und auch die Kontaktnachverfolgung durch die Gesundheitsämter stößt an ihre Grenzen. Der «CovPass» und die «Corona-Warn-App» bleiben daher extrem nützlich. Entsprechend belegen sie immer noch Platz eins und zwei der iOS-App-Charts.

Gleich dahinter, auf Rang drei, landet in dieser Woche die App «Locket Widget». Mit ihrer Hilfe lassen sich Bilder mit bis zu fünf Freundinnen oder Freunden teilen. Die Fotos erscheinen dann automatisch auf dem Startbildschirm des iPhones. So kommt Freude in den Alltag.

Auch mit der nächsten Urlaubsplanung sind trübe Gedanken schnell vertrieben. Und tatsächlich scheinen sich einige Camping-Freunde gerade damit zu beschäftigen. Das zeigt ein reger Zugriff auf die App «ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022», die es auf Platz acht schafft. Sie liefert aktuelle Infos zu über 20.000 Camping- und Stellplätzen in ganz Europa.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 SpongeBob SquarePants HandyGames 0,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
5 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,99
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99
9 food with love Food with love 3,99
10 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
3 Locket Widget Matthew Moss kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 CovPass Check Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
8 TikTok TikTok Ltd. kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 VR SecureGo plus Atruvia AG kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
4 SpongeBob SquarePants HandyGames 0,99
5 Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd 0,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
7 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99
8 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom Video Communications, Inc. kostenlos
2 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
7 Messenger for WhatsApp & More Baris Gungor kostenlos
8 Triple A - Touch Visualizer SungLab kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 Notability Ginger Labs kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211208-99-300352/11

Weitere Meldungen

Eintauchen in bekannte Trickfilmwelt: Top-Games der Woche

Digital Platz eins der iOS-Spiele-Hits erobert in dieser Woche die Unterwasserwelt rund um SpongeBob Schwammkopf, die man eher aus der Kult-Zeichentrickserie kennt.

«SpongeBob SquarePants»

Im Test: Welchen Komfort bieten Multibanking-Apps?

Digital Den Kontostand checken oder etwas überweisen, das geht einfach und bequem vom Handy aus. Bei mehreren Konten kann sich eine Multibanking-App lohnen.

Mit dem Handy die Konten überblicken

Ausrangiertes spenden: Mit alten Handys Gutes tun

Digital Das neue Smartphone ersetzt das alte, das von nun an in einer Schublade verstaubt. Ist doch schade drum - denn man kann mit dem ausgedienten Gerät Gutes tun. Wie das?

Alte Handys können anderen helfen
skyline