App-Charts: Bezahldienste und Gesundheitsthemen

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Kleine Zipperlein oder Infos zu Medikamenten: Bevor wir zum Arzt oder Apotheker gehen, fragen wir häufig zuerst das Internet - und nutzen diverse Apps. In dieser Woche beschäftigen sich gleich vier Tools mit der Anatomie und Physiologie des Menschen.

Die App «Physiologie & Pathologie» beispielsweise erklärt in interaktiven Lektionen, wie körperliche Prozesse funktionieren und Krankheiten entstehen können. Zur Veranschaulichung stehen über 5.800 3D-Modelle und Animationen zur Verfügung. «Physiologie & Pathologie» ist in den Top Ten der iPad- (Rang sechs) und iPhone-Apps (Rang neun) vertreten.

Beim Bezahlen im Internet wollen es User bequem und sicher. Kein Wunder, dass Einkäufe in Onlineshops immer häufiger mit Bezahldiensten beglichen werden, statt per Lastschrift oder Kreditkarte. Bekanntester Anbieter ist derzeit «PayPal». In den Top Ten landet die App auf Platz zehn.

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 0,99 3 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 9 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 0,99 10 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Survival Challenge 3D Osman Senol kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 7 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 8 Candy Challenge 3D Idil Morgul kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 0,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99 5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 6 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 0,99 7 Muskeln & Kinesiologie Visible Body 0,99 8 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 9 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 0,99 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Messenger für WhatsApp iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

