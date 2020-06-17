App-Charts: Küchentool und Fotobearbeitung
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.06.2020 15:20
Beliebte Tools
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In der Küche avancieren iPad und iPhone zum digitalen Helfer. Denn die Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen vieler Koch-Apps bieten oft einen praktischen Vorteil. Derzeit besonders gefragt ist die App «food with love» (3,99 Euro), die über 1000 Rezepte für den Thermomix bereitstellt.
Außerdem im Trend liegt die App «Affinity Designer» (10,99), die sich Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPad-Apps sichert. Das Software-Tool ermöglicht professionelle Fotobearbeitung auch jenseits des PCs an. Dafür stehen nicht nur eine Menge nützlicher Funktionen zur Verfügung. Weil das Interface für die Toucheingabe des iPads optimiert wurde, lässt sich das Programm auch gut bedienen.
Außerdem mit dabei ist in dieser Woche die Online-Videothek «Disney+». Nutzer des Video-on-Demand-Dienstes erhalten ugang zu zahlreichen Serien, Filmen und Shows aus dem Hause Disney. Die Inhalte lassen sich jedoch nur für Abonnenten von «Disney+» abrufen. Die App landet auf Platz sechs der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|10
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Stack Colors!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|TikTok
|TikTok Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Tangle Master 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Cube Surfer!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify: Musik & Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Sonos
|Sonos, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos