App-Charts: Videotelefonie und Office-Tool

Aktuelle Platzierungen

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In Zeiten der Coronavirus-Pandemie boomen vor allem Apps, die eine einfache Kommunikation zwischen mehreren Gesprächspartnern ermöglichen. Bei «ZOOM Cloud Meetings» funktionieren Videocalls sogar ganz ohne Anmeldung. Die App landet auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Wer sich die Arbeit im Homeoffice etwas erleichtern will, kann auf die App «Duet Display» (10,99 Euro) zurückgreifen. Sie verwandelt das iPhone oder iPad in einen Zweitbildschirm für den PC oder Mac. Ganz ohne Kabel lässt sich so die verfügbare Bildschirmanzahl erweitern. «Duet Display» liegt derzeit auf dem siebten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Da iOS-Nutzer derzeit auch viel Zeit zu Hause verbringen, boomen aktuell Instant-Video-Apps. Über die Applikation «Disney+» lassen sich die Streamingangebote von Disney abrufen. Besonders praktisch: Die Inhalte können dank einer Downloadfunktion auch lokal auf dem Smartphone oder Tablet gespeichert werden. «Disney+» schafft es auf Platz sieben der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 food with love App Food with love 3,99 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 5 ASMR-Schneiden Crazy Labs kostenlos 6 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 7 Skype für iPhone Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 8 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 9 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 10 SHEIN-Fashion Shopping Shein Group Ltd kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 8 food with love App Food with love 3,99 9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 10 Antolin Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH 2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps