Bei iOS-Gamern beliebt: Städtebau und Umstyling
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 16:12
Aus dem App Store
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Vorher-Nachher-Bilder kennt jeder: im Bereich der Schönheitsoperationen und der Mode werden sie gern zu Vergleichszwecken genutzt. Auch bei einem Styling-Makeover kann der Vergleich mit dem Vorher zuweil verblüffend sein. Ganze TV-Formate beschäftigen sich damit und auch Apps.
In dem Spiel «Outfit Makeover» können Modebewusste sich richtig auslassen. Einzige Aufgabe ist es, Geschmack zu beweisen und die unzähligen Grusel-Outfits kreativ und nach eigenen Vorstellungen umzustylen. «Outfit Makeover» ist in dieser Woche ziemlich angesagt. Es klettert auf Platz vier der iOS-Charts.
In die Top-Ten auf Rang fünf hat es «Townscaper» geschafft. Das simple Städtebau-Spiel ist dezent, aber sehr liebvoll gestaltet. Es gibt eigentlich gar kein richtiges Gameplay, nur entspanntes Aneinanderreihen von farbigen Blöcken. So entstehen süße kleine Häuslein, Torbögen, Treppen, Brücken und Gärten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|3
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|5
|Five Nights at Freddy's
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Five Nights at Freddy's 2
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|9
|Five Nights at Freddy's 4
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
|10
|Ultimate Custom Night
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Coloring Match
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|2
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|3
|Match Masters ?
|Candivore LTD
|kostenlos
|4
|Outfit Makeover
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|5
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|7
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|Fashion Universe
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Nnja Kiwi
|4,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Townscaper
|Raw Fury
|4,99
|6
|Five Nights at Freddy's
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
|7
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|8
|Five Nights at Freddy's 2
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
|9
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|10
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|2,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Coloring Match
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|2
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Outfit Makeover
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|4
|slither.io
|Lowtech Studios LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Happy Color® Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|6
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|7
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|GeoGuessr
|GeoGuessr AB
|kostenlos
