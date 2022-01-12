Beliebte Apps: Sicheres Banking und kreative Bildbearbeitung

Für iPhone und iPad

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Auch im neuen Jahr scheint sich an den Vorlieben der iOS-Nutzer nicht viel geändert zu haben. Die Dauer-Favoriten «Blitzer.de PRO» und «CovPass» liegen wieder einmal vorn. Doch es gibt auch zwei Neuzugänge bei den Top Ten des App Stores.

Die «VR SecureGo plus App» soll Banking- und Kreditkarten-Transaktionen sicherer machen. Mit der neuen Version gelangen Nutzer der «VR Banking App» zur Freigabe eines Auftrages automatisch in die «SecureGo plus App» und werden nach der Freigabe oder Ablehnung des Auftrages wieder in die Banking-App zurückgeleitet. VR-Kunden nehmen den Service gern an: Die Anwendung schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts.

Neu dabei ist auch der Foto- und Video-Editor «Picsart», der jede Menge Werkzeuge für die Nachbearbeitung von Bildmaterial liefert. Hiermit lassen sich etwa Collagen erstellen, Sticker hinzufügen oder Hintergründe austauschen. Mit dem jüngsten Update sind noch weitere Effekte hinzugekommen. Als Schlusslicht der kostenlosen iPhone-Apps landet das Tool auf Platz zehn.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 3,99 10 food with love Food with love 3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 7 Google Maps Google LLC kostenlos 8 TikTok TikTok Ltd. kostenlos 9 VR SecureGo plus Atruvia AG kostenlos 10 Picsart Bilder bearbeiten PicsArt, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99 5 Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd 0,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 7 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 8 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 9,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom Video Communications, Inc. kostenlos 6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Messenger for WhatsApp & More Baris Gungor kostenlos 8 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos 9 Notability Ginger Labs kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostemlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211208-99-300352/10