Beliebte Apps: Sicheres Banking und kreative Bildbearbeitung
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 13:35
Für iPhone und iPad
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Auch im neuen Jahr scheint sich an den Vorlieben der iOS-Nutzer nicht viel geändert zu haben. Die Dauer-Favoriten «Blitzer.de PRO» und «CovPass» liegen wieder einmal vorn. Doch es gibt auch zwei Neuzugänge bei den Top Ten des App Stores.
Die «VR SecureGo plus App» soll Banking- und Kreditkarten-Transaktionen sicherer machen. Mit der neuen Version gelangen Nutzer der «VR Banking App» zur Freigabe eines Auftrages automatisch in die «SecureGo plus App» und werden nach der Freigabe oder Ablehnung des Auftrages wieder in die Banking-App zurückgeleitet. VR-Kunden nehmen den Service gern an: Die Anwendung schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts.
Neu dabei ist auch der Foto- und Video-Editor «Picsart», der jede Menge Werkzeuge für die Nachbearbeitung von Bildmaterial liefert. Hiermit lassen sich etwa Collagen erstellen, Sticker hinzufügen oder Hintergründe austauschen. Mit dem jüngsten Update sind noch weitere Effekte hinzugekommen. Als Schlusslicht der kostenlosen iPhone-Apps landet das Tool auf Platz zehn.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|4,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|3,99
|10
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|VR SecureGo plus
|Atruvia AG
|kostenlos
|10
|Picsart Bilder bearbeiten
|PicsArt, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|4,99
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|0,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|8
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|9,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Messenger for WhatsApp & More
|Baris Gungor
|kostenlos
|8
|Joyn deine Streaming App
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|9
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostemlos
