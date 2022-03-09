Beliebte iOS-Games: Beatbox und Zen-Puzzle
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 17:04
Für iPhone und iPad
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Beatboxing entstand bereits zu Beginn der 1980er Jahre als Musikform der jungen Hip-Hop-Generation. Seither entwickelte sich die Lautkunst mit Loops, Sampling und Effekten immer weiter. Heute lässt es sich auch mit einer Musik-App ausgezeichnet herumexperimentieren.
«Incredibox» lädt dazu ein, kreativ zu sein und seine eigene Musik zusammenzumischen. Eine coole Crew von Beatboxern hilft dabei. Du wählst einen passenden Musikstil aus und schon lässt sich der eigene Mix kreieren. Das Ergebnis kann mit aller Welt geteilt werden. «Incredibox» ist wohl ein absoluter Volltreffer - in den Top Ten steht es auf Rang neun.
Visuell ebenfalls erstklassig, bietet das Rätsel-Spiel «supertype» einen ganz anderen, eher kontemplativen Genuss. Hier geht es um entspanntes Tüfteln bei super smoothem Sound. Die gute Idee und das Zen-artige Game-Play kommen außerordentlich gut an. «supertype» landet in dieser Woche auf Rang acht.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|4
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|5
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|8
|supertype
|Philipp Stollenmayer
|1,99
|9
|Five Nights at Freddy's
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
|10
|Five Nights at Freddy's 2
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Fill The Fridge!
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Airport Security
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|3
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|4
|Coloring Match
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|5
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Handy Craft
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|QuizDuel!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|10
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,99
|6
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|8
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|2,99
|9
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,99
|10
|Football Manager 2022 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Airport Security
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|2
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Fill The Fridge!
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Coloring Match
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|6
|Star Stable Online
|Star Stable Entertainment AB
|kostenlos
|7
|slither.io
|Lowtech Studios LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|The Sims™ FreePlay
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos
|10
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos