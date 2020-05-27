Beliebte iOS-Games: Rätselspaß und Baukünste
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 27.05.2020 13:45
Für iPhone und iPad
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Rätselspiele kommen bei iOS-Gamern immer wieder gut an. So nun auch das Spiel «DOP: Draw One Part». Das Besondere: Hier wird des Rätsels Lösung nicht getippt oder eingetragen, sondern gezeichnet. Die App rückt auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games vor.
In eine ganz andere Richtung geht das Sandbox-Spiel «Pocket Build». Der Spieler schlüpft in die Rolle des Baumeisters und kann die Welt um ihn herum nach eigenem Belieben gestalten. Dabei stehen hunderte Objekte und Gegenstände zur Verfügung. «Pocket Build» kostet 1,09 Euro und landet auf Platz sieben der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.
Abenteuerlustige Gamer kommen bei «Terraria» (5,49 Euro) auf ihre Kosten. Bei dem pixeligen Spiel im Retro-Look erforscht der Protagonist eine Welt voller Gefahren. Neben klassischen Kampfelementen bietet das Spiel auch einen Baumodus, was für Abwechslung und langen Spielspaß sorgt. «Terraria» gelingt der Einstieg in die Charts mit Rang fünf.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|7
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|8
|Terraria
|505 Games (US), Inc.
|5,49
|9
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|10
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DOP: Draw One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Repair Master 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|SpongeBob: Krosses Kochduell
|Tilting Point
|kostenlos
|6
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Save The Girl!
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|9
|Escape Masters
|Playgendary Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Terraria
|505 Games (US), Inc.
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|Leo's Fortune
|1337 & Senri LLC
|1,09
|7
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|8
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|9
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|10
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DOP: Draw One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Save The Girl!
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|3
|Repair Master 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele
|Learnings.AI
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos