Beliebte iOS-Games: Rätselspaß und Baukünste

Für iPhone und iPad

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Rätselspiele kommen bei iOS-Gamern immer wieder gut an. So nun auch das Spiel «DOP: Draw One Part». Das Besondere: Hier wird des Rätsels Lösung nicht getippt oder eingetragen, sondern gezeichnet. Die App rückt auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games vor.

In eine ganz andere Richtung geht das Sandbox-Spiel «Pocket Build». Der Spieler schlüpft in die Rolle des Baumeisters und kann die Welt um ihn herum nach eigenem Belieben gestalten. Dabei stehen hunderte Objekte und Gegenstände zur Verfügung. «Pocket Build» kostet 1,09 Euro und landet auf Platz sieben der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.

Abenteuerlustige Gamer kommen bei «Terraria» (5,49 Euro) auf ihre Kosten. Bei dem pixeligen Spiel im Retro-Look erforscht der Protagonist eine Welt voller Gefahren. Neben klassischen Kampfelementen bietet das Spiel auch einen Baumodus, was für Abwechslung und langen Spielspaß sorgt. «Terraria» gelingt der Einstieg in die Charts mit Rang fünf.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 8 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49 9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 10 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 DOP: Draw One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos 2 Repair Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 3 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos 4 Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 5 SpongeBob: Krosses Kochduell Tilting Point kostenlos 6 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 7 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 8 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 9 Escape Masters Playgendary Limited kostenlos 10 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 6 Leo's Fortune 1337 & Senri LLC 1,09 7 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 8 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99 9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games