Ein Gangster-Spiel, rasante Rennen und ein Zeichenspiel
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 25.11.2020 13:18
iOS-Game-Charts
Wer schon immer mal davon geträumt hat, ein echter Ganove zu sein oder mit dem Auto vor der anrückenden Ordnungsmacht davoneilen, der wird bei einem Zeichenspiel Entspannung finden.
Die Spiele-Reihe «Grand Theft Auto» ist Kult und die Episode «Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas» hat ihren Weg in die iPhone-Games-Charts gefunden. Die Spieler schlüpfen in die Rolle des Ganoven CJ, der in dem fiktiven US-Bundesstaat San Andreas zwischen die Fronten von Gangs, korrupten Polizisten und Politkern gerät. Das ist kein Spiel für Zartbesaitete.
Nicht weniger aufregend ist das Rennspiel «Rush Hour 3D», bei dem man auf überfüllten Straßen vor der Polizei flüchten muss, ohne Unfälle zu verursachen. Dabei kann man zwischen verschiedenen Fahrzeugen wählen, um die Herausforderungen zu meistern.
Menschen, die eher Wert auf Entspannung legen, sollten einen Blick auf das Zeichenspiel «Happy Color - Malen nach Zahlen» werfen. Unzählige Zeichenvorlagen warten darauf, von den kreativen Spielern möglichst sauber und schön ausgemalt zu werden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|8
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Rush Hour 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|7
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Sky Glider 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|7,99
|6
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|7
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|8
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|9
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|10
|Chess Tiger Pro
|Christophe Théron
|8,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201125-99-456962/4