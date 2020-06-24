Game-Charts: Rollenspiel mit Haustieren und große Brücken
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 24.06.2020 13:44
Für iPhone und iPad
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In den iOS Game-Charts tummelt sich in dieser Woche wieder das Spiel «Mein Talking Tom: Freunde». Hier geht es darum, sich um virtuelle Haustiere zu kümmern und mit ihnen Ausflüge zu unternehmen. Machen Tierhalter ihre Aufgabe gut, bekommen sie neues Spielzeug freigeschaltet. Der Titel des Entwicklers «Outfit7 Limited» ist kostenlos und landet auf Platz fünf der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
Unter die Top Ten hat es mit Platz sieben auch «Poly Bridge» (5,49 Euro) geschafft. Das Spiel für Ingenieure ist eine Mischung aus Rätseln und Brückenbau-Simulationen. Also: Wer schon immer mal in die Rolle eines Brückenbauers schlüpfen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig.
Fast ebenso beliebt ist das klassische Abenteuer-Spiel «Meridian 157: Kapitel 1» (2,29), das sich Rang zehn sichert. Gefangen auf einer subarktischen Insel, untersuchen die Spieler als forensische Meteorologen eine Wetteranomalie. Das Finden von Hinweisen und Lösen bestimmter Rätsel führt immer näher an das Geheimnis des 157. Meridian heran.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|7
|Poly Bridge
|Dry Cactus
|5,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Slay the Spire
|Humble Bundle
|10,99
|10
|Terraria
|505 Games (US), Inc.
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Tangle Master 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Money Buster!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|3
|Good Slice
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Stack Colors!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Mein Talking Tom: Freunde
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|7
|Dinoscape
|Felix Klauke
|kostenlos
|8
|Cube Surfer!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|10
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Poly Bridge
|Dry Cactus
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|Slay the Spire
|Humble Bundle
|10,99
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|2,29
|8
|SimpleRockets 2
|Jundroo, LLC
|5,49
|9
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|10
|Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
|NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Money Buster!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|2
|Tangle Master 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Mein Talking Tom: Freunde
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele
|Learnings.AI
|kostenlos
|6
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|7
|Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|8
|Stack Colors!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
