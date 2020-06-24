Game-Charts: Rollenspiel mit Haustieren und große Brücken

Haustiere halten und Brücken bauen scheint bei iOS-Gamern angesagt. Denn genau das bieten «Mein Talking Tom: Freunde» und «Poly Bridge», die sich in dieser Woche in den Charts befinden. Doch an «Minecraft» reicht auch diesmal kein anderes Spiel heran.