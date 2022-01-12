Hinein ins andere Leben: Die Top-Games aus dem App Store
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 14:00
Bei iOS-Nutzern beliebt
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Der Spiele-Klassiker Monopoly dürfte wohl schon so manche Familie für ganze Abende an den Tisch gefesselt haben. Auch als App steht «Monopoly» aktuell wieder hoch im Kurs und landet auf Platz 2 der meistgekauften iPhone-Games (Preis: 3,99 Euro). Das reale Leben kurz hinter sich lassen und großen Visionen zu folgen - das klingt ja auch nur zu verlockend.
Einen ähnlichen Nerv trifft das Game «BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation». Von der Geburt bis ins hohe Alter können Spieler hier den Lauf ihres virtuellen Lebens mitbestimmen, indem sie folgenreiche Entscheidungen treffen: Regelkonform verhalten oder rebellieren? Den jungen Mann küssen oder doch lieber weglaufen? Das Game gibt es kostenlos im App Store, und es erreicht Platz 6 der meistgeladenen Spiele.
Wer vor allem auf Romantik und Styling steht, der spielt «Love Fantasy: Match & Stories». Auch hier geht es um die richtigen Entscheidungen: Mit welchem optischen Makeover überzeuge ich mein Date und öffne die Tür zu einer echten Lovestory? Das ebenfalls kostenlose Game landet auf Platz 9.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|5
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|8
|Schlag den Star
|bitComposer Interactive GmbH
|2,99
|9
|Five Nights at Freddy's 2
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
|10
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Slap And Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|3
|Coloring Match
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|4
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation
|Goodgame Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|Paper Fold
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Love Fantasy: Match & Stories
|Appzoa Tech Co., Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|2,99
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,99
|7
|EXIT - Der Fluch von Ophir
|USM
|5,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,99
|9
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|10
|Five Nights at Freddy's
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|2
|Home Painter - Fill Puzzle
|???
|kostenlos
|3
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|UNICO STUDIO LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Happy Color® Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|9
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:211208-99-300442/10