Navigation

Hinein ins andere Leben: Die Top-Games aus dem App Store

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 14:00

iOS-Gamer scheinen aktuell besonders entscheidungsfreudig: In Spielen wie «BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation» oder «Love Fantasy: Match & Stories» dreht sich alles darum, im Verlauf der eigenen Geschichte die Weichen richtig zu stellen.

BitLife DE

Bei iOS-Nutzern beliebt

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Der Spiele-Klassiker Monopoly dürfte wohl schon so manche Familie für ganze Abende an den Tisch gefesselt haben. Auch als App steht «Monopoly» aktuell wieder hoch im Kurs und landet auf Platz 2 der meistgekauften iPhone-Games (Preis: 3,99 Euro). Das reale Leben kurz hinter sich lassen und großen Visionen zu folgen - das klingt ja auch nur zu verlockend.

Einen ähnlichen Nerv trifft das Game «BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation». Von der Geburt bis ins hohe Alter können Spieler hier den Lauf ihres virtuellen Lebens mitbestimmen, indem sie folgenreiche Entscheidungen treffen: Regelkonform verhalten oder rebellieren? Den jungen Mann küssen oder doch lieber weglaufen? Das Game gibt es kostenlos im App Store, und es erreicht Platz 6 der meistgeladenen Spiele.

Wer vor allem auf Romantik und Styling steht, der spielt «Love Fantasy: Match & Stories». Auch hier geht es um die richtigen Entscheidungen: Mit welchem optischen Makeover überzeuge ich mein Date und öffne die Tür zu einer echten Lovestory? Das ebenfalls kostenlose Game landet auf Platz 9.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
5 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99
8 Schlag den Star bitComposer Interactive GmbH 2,99
9 Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Clickteam, LLC 2,99
10 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Slap And Run Voodoo kostenlos
2 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
3 Coloring Match SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
4 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos
5 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos
6 BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation Goodgame Studios kostenlos
7 Paper Fold Good Job Games kostenlos
8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
9 Love Fantasy: Match & Stories Appzoa Tech Co., Limited kostenlos
10 Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle Good Job Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 2,99
6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99
7 EXIT - Der Fluch von Ophir USM 5,99
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99
9 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99
10 Five Nights at Freddy's Clickteam, LLC 2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
2 Home Painter - Fill Puzzle ??? kostenlos
3 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel UNICO STUDIO LLC kostenlos
4 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
6 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos
7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Happy Color® Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos
9 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 Township Playrix kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211208-99-300442/10

Weitere Meldungen

Beliebte Apps: Sicheres Banking und kreative Bildbearbeitung

Digital Neues Jahr, neue Spitzenreiter? Nicht ganz. Die iOS-Charts werden auch 2022 von den üblichen Top-Apps angeführt. Doch nicht alles ist beim Alten geblieben.

Picsart

Falsche Polizei-Vorladung kommt per Mail

Digital Post von der Polizei: Das lässt nicht nur aufhorchen. Da kann man schon mal in Panik geraten und vorschnell reagieren.

Phishing: Falsche Polizei-Vorladung kommt per Mail

Neues Forschungslabor an der Unimedizin in Rostock

Beruf & Bildung Mehr Einblicke in komplexe Funktionen des menschlichen Körpers werden bald an der Universitätsmedizin Rostock möglich sein: Die Radiologie bekommt ein neues Forschungs- und

Universitätsmedizin Rostock
skyline