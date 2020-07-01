iOS-App-Charts: Campingtipps und ein Sonos-Update
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Reisen sind trotz Corona-Krise wieder möglich - die ganz großen Trips in die Ferne, ob per Flugzeug oder Kreuzfahrtschiff, fallen aber weiter aus. Die Alternative für viele: Camping.
Offensichtlich steht dabei die App «ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020» (8,99 Euro) unter Campern hoch im Kurs. Mit Zugriff auf 17 000 Campingplätze in Deutschland und Europa, ausführlichen Beschreibungen und aktuellen Angeboten will das Programm Neulinge, aber natürlich auch alte Camping-Hasen bei ihren Wohnwagen- oder Wohnmobil-Trips unterstützen.
Neu unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche ist auch «Sonos». Damit lassen sich Lautsprecher und andere Geräte des gleichnamigen Herstellers steuern. Wichtig dabei: Den Namen «Sonos» trägt nun die neue App S2. Sie ist allerdings nicht mehr mit allen Sonos-Geräten kompatibel - wer noch einen älteren Lautsprecher daheim hat, muss eventuell die alte App verwenden. Sie steht nun unter dem Namen «Sonos S1 Controller» weiter im App Store.
Mehr als 1000 Rezepte für 3,99 Euro - das klingt fair, oder? Diesen Deal bietet «Food with Love», ein digitales Kochbuch speziell für den Thermomix. Die App bietet unter anderem Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen, eine Favoritenliste und eine flexible Suchfunktion - zum Beispiel nach Zutaten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|8
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|9
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Tangle Master 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|TikTok
|TikTok Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Sonos
|Sonos, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|IKEA
|Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
|kostenlos
|10
|Money Buster!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|21,99
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Sonos
|Sonos, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Money Buster!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|9
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200701-99-635316/2