iOS-Charts: Tool für die Apple Watch und Warn-App vorn

Top Ten

Berlin (dpa) - Die Apple Watch tragen viele Nutzer als kleinen smarten Begleiter am Handgelenk. Im Zusammenspiel mit einem iPhone oder iPad lassen sich viele Informationen und Benachrichtigungen auf die smarte Uhr übertragen.

Mit «WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp» schafft es in dieser Woche ein Tool in die App-Charts, das eine solche Synchronisierung für die Messenger-App «WhatsApp» ermöglicht. Mithilfe der App können Nutzer WhatsApp-Nachrichten auf ihrer Apple-Watch empfangen und versenden. «WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp» landet auf Platz sechs der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps.

Besonders oft heruntergeladen wurde auch diesmal wieder die «Corona-Warn-App» des Robert Koch-Instituts. Die App soll helfen, Infektionsketten schnell nachzuverfolgen, und Nutzer warnen, wenn es eine Ansteckungsmöglichkeit gab. Voraussetzung ist, dass die Smartphones via Bluetooth miteinander kommunizieren und Bewegungsdaten austauschen.

Ein weiterer Favorit bei den iOS-Usern ist die Videochat-App «Skype». Neben Video- und Telefonkonferenzen bietet die App einen Instant-Messengerdienst an und lässt sich sowohl auf dem iPhone als auch auf dem iPad installieren. «Skype» reiht sich auf Platz neun der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps ein.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG 3,49 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 9 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 10 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 5 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos 6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99 6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99 10 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 8 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 9 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 10 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

