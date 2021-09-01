iOS-Game-Charts: Bilderrätsel lösen und Recht sprechen
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 01.09.2021 16:17
Aus dem App Store
Berlin (dpa) - Bereit, um der Wahrheit auf die Spur zu kommen? In dieser Woche schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle des Richters und bestimmen mit ihrer Entscheidung das Schicksal von Verdächtigen. Doch wer ist wirklich schuldig?
«Be The Judge» ist ein «Ethical Puzzle» in bunter Comic-Grafik. Die Aufgabe besteht darin, den wahren Täter zu finden. Dazu musst du den kleinen Hinweisen folgen und zahlreiche Beweismittel auswerten. Schließlich sollst du am Ende ein gerechtes Urteil fällen. «Be The Judge» landet auf Platz 4 der Game-Charts.
Ein buntes Rätselspiel ist auch «Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles». Hier gilt es, unzählige knifflige Bilderrätsel zu lösen. Personen und Objekte müssen identifiziert werden, um den Handlungsverlauf weiter voranzubringen. Auf den Spieler warten viele spannende Puzzle-Levels, von einfach bis schwierig. Platz 3 für «Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles».
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|6
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|7
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|6,99
|10
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|1,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|MARVEL Future Revolution
|Netmarble Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles
|Doan Thanh
|kostenlos
|4
|Be The Judge - Ethische Rätsel
|Matchingham Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Castle Raid!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|6
|Northgard
|Playdigious
|5,99
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,99
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,99
|10
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|MARVEL Future Revolution
|Netmarble Corporation
|kostenlos
|2
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|4
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Angry Birds 2
|Rovio Entertainment
|kostenlos
|9
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
|10
|Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles
|Doan Thanh
|kostenlos
