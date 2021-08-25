iOS-Game-Charts: Epische Kämpfe und Kart-Rennen

Aus dem App Store

Berlin (dpa) - Mario, der schnauzbärtige Klempner, ist durch die Jump-’n’-Run-Spiele der Super Mario-Reihe weltbekannt geworden. Das war 1983. Jetzt startet Mario Kart zu einer Tour um die Welt.

«Mario Kart Tour» enthält sowohl von realen Städten inspirierte Strecken als auch klassische Mario Kart-Strecken. In traditionellem Gameplay kämpfen Spieler um die möglichst beste Platzierung. Mithilfe von Items und dem Partyzeit-Modus bringt man die Gegner auf die Palme. Das brandneue Mario Kart-Spiel landet auf Platz 6.

Epische Kämpfe in Echtzeit warten in «Clash Royal». In der Mischung aus Kartenspiel und Echtzeit-Multiplayer-Action treffen Spieler auf viele beliebte Clash-Charaktere. Ein eigenes Deck zusammenbauen, Freunde herausfordern und einen Clan gründen: «Clash Royal» verspricht vielseitigen Spielspaß.

Im Update sind zusätzliche Deckplätze, ein erweiterter Trophäenpfad und eine neue Karte enthalten. «Clash Royal» kämpft sich diese Woche auf Platz 10 der Game-Charts.

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 6 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 7 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 8 True Skate True Axis 1,99 9 Incredibox So Far So Good 3,99 10 Football Manager 2021 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Be The Judge - Ethische Rätsel Matchingham Games kostenlos 2 Castle Raid! Voodoo kostenlos 3 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos 4 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 5 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 7 Judgment Day: Engel Gottes Matchingham Games kostenlos 8 Mighty Party: Kampfhelden Panoramik Games kostenlos 9 Arrow Fest Rollic Games kostenlos 10 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 2,99 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 10 Door Kickers KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 2 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 4 Makeup Artist: Perfect Design Beauty salon Studio kostenlosv 5 Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles Doan Thanh kostenlos 6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd kostenlos 7 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 8 Judgment Day: Engel Gottes Matchingham Games kostenlos 9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 10 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos

