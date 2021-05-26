Navigation

iOS-Game-Charts: Dino-Musik oder der große Traum vom Fliegen

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 26.05.2021 15:22

Mit Dino, Lama oder Giraffe Songs freischalten oder mit einem Hühnchen, das vom Fliegen träumt über Hügel hüpfen. Was die iOS-Gamer-Gemeinde in dieser Woche begeistert.

«Like A Dino!»

Aus dem App Store

Berlin (dpa) - Man kann sich schon fragen, was Dinosaurier eigentlich mit Musik zu tun haben. Muss man aber nicht. In dieser Woche sammeln iOS-Gamer jedenfalls mit einem Dino Töne und Noten ein. Warum nur? Weil es einfach Spaß macht.

Mit «Like A Dino!» haben sich die Entwickler wirklich viel Mühe gegeben. Die Melodien bringen direkt gute Laune, die Spielidee ist witzig und das Game ist unheimlich liebevoll gestaltet. «Like A Dino!» ist kostenlos und landet zu recht auf Platz 1 der iOS-Game-Charts.

Fast schon ein Klassiker, der es in dieser Woche erneut in die Top Ten schafft, ist «Tiny Wings». Seit 2011 hüpft das Hühnchen nun schon von Hügel zu Hügel, heftig mit den Flügelchen flatternd, um für einen kurzen Moment aufzusteigen und ein kleines Stück weit zu fliegen. Das neue Update hält Bugfixes und einige Verbesserungen bereit.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
6 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Tiny Wings Andreas Illiger 2,29
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
2 Bounce and collect Voodoo kostenlos
3 MHA:The Strongest Hero A PLUS JAPAN Inc. kostenlos
4 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
5 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
6 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos
7 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
8 Mergical - rätsel spiele REIN TECHNOLOGY LIMITED kostenlos
9 Makeover Studio 3D Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
10 Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters Nexters Global LTD kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Divinity - Original Sin 2 Larian Studios 27,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
6 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99
10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
2 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
3 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos
4 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
5 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
6 Makeover Studio 3D Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
7 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
8 MHA:The Strongest Hero A PLUS JAPAN Inc. kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos

