iOS-Games: Das Spiel des Lebens und viele Rätsel

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In dieser Woche raucht iOS-Gamern gewaltig der Kopf: Das brandneue Rätsel- und Knobelspiel «Who is? Kopfnüsse und Rätsel» fordert das Denkvermögen der Spielgemeinde heraus.

Jede Menge verrückte Puzzles, Rätsel und Fragen stehen auf dem Programm. Der Spieler muss dabei oft um die Ecke denken und clevere Lösungen finden. «Who is? Kopfnüsse und Rätsel» erfreut Knobelfans zudem mit einer gelungenen Grafik und vielen Animationen. Auf Platz 4 steht das kostenlose Game in den Charts gut da.

Für welches Leben entscheidest du dich? Dieser Frage geht man bei «DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2» auf den Grund. Ob Gehirnchirurg, Popstar oder Katzenmama - in diesem mobilen Brettspiel findet jeder sein Glück.

Die Straßen des Lebens sind oft verzweigt: An den Kreuzungen kannst du eine zweite Chance erhalten und etwas neues ausprobieren. Es ist also nie zu spät, doch noch zu heiraten oder Video-Blogger zu werden! Das Wohlfühlspiel ist beliebt und schafft es in dieser Woche auf Platz 9 der Charts.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 0,49 9 True Skate True Axis 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited kostenlos 3 Demolish! Voodoo kostenlos 4 Who is? Kopfnüsse & Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 5 Color Roll 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 6 Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs kostenlos 7 Mini Football Miniclip.com kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 9 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 Companion Electronic Arts kostenlos 10 Pfandhauskönig Lion Studios kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 0,49 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 6 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 9 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited kostenlos 3 Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs kostenlos 4 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 5 Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber Zynga Inc. kostenlos 6 Who is? Kopfnüsse & Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 7 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 8 Mini Football Miniclip.com kostenlos 9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

