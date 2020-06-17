iOS-Games: Gefängnis leiten oder Skateboardtricks üben

Spiele-Charts

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In den iOS-Gamecharts landet in dieser Woche ein Simulationsspiel der besonderen Art. Bei «Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim» schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle eines Gefängnisdirektors. Neben dem Wohlergehen der Insassen geht es dabei um einen stetigen Weiterbau der Haftanstalt.

Deutlich actionreicher geht es bei dem Skate-Spiel «True Skate» (2,29 Euro) zu. Der Gamer übernimmt hier die Kontrolle über ein herrenloses Skateboard und führt allerlei Tricks und Stunts aus. Neben Halfpipe-Maps lassen sich auch Straßen und Plätze befahren. «True Skate» landet auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.

An «Minecraft» (7,99 Euro) reicht auch in dieser Woche kaum ein anderes Spiel heran. Bei dem Sandbox-Spiel im Pixel-Stil lassen sich beliebig viele würfelförmige Blöcke zu riesen Bauten und Landschaften formen. Der Kreativität wird hier keine Grenzen gesetzt. Das Spiel führt wieder einmal die Liste der meistgekaufte iPad-Games an.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49 8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos 2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 3 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 4 Hyper School Suji Games kostenlos 5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 6 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos 7 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 8 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos 9 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 10 Super Sniper! Voodoo kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 6 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 7 The Game of Life Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99 10 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games