Navigation

iOS-Games: Gefängnis leiten oder Skateboardtricks üben

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.06.2020 15:45

Bei vielen iOS-Gamern herrscht in dieser Woche Recht und Ordnung: Mit «Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim» schafft es ein Gefängnissimulator in die Gamecharts. Zudem zieht es die Spieler auf die virtuelle Halfpipe.

True Skate

Spiele-Charts

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In den iOS-Gamecharts landet in dieser Woche ein Simulationsspiel der besonderen Art. Bei «Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim» schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle eines Gefängnisdirektors. Neben dem Wohlergehen der Insassen geht es dabei um einen stetigen Weiterbau der Haftanstalt.

Deutlich actionreicher geht es bei dem Skate-Spiel «True Skate» (2,29 Euro) zu. Der Gamer übernimmt hier die Kontrolle über ein herrenloses Skateboard und führt allerlei Tricks und Stunts aus. Neben Halfpipe-Maps lassen sich auch Straßen und Plätze befahren. «True Skate» landet auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.

An «Minecraft» (7,99 Euro) reicht auch in dieser Woche kaum ein anderes Spiel heran. Bei dem Sandbox-Spiel im Pixel-Stil lassen sich beliebig viele würfelförmige Blöcke zu riesen Bauten und Landschaften formen. Der Kreativität wird hier keine Grenzen gesetzt. Das Spiel führt wieder einmal die Liste der meistgekaufte iPad-Games an.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
4 Hyper School Suji Games kostenlos
5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
6 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
7 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
8 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
9 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
10 Super Sniper! Voodoo kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
6 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
7 The Game of Life Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
9 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
10 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Men Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
2 Block Puzzle - Wood Games Learnings.AI kostenlos
3 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
4 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
7 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
8 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
9 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
10 Township Playrix kostenlos

Weitere Meldungen

Warnung vor dubiosen Streaminganbietern

Digital Der letzte Kinoabend ist lange her. Wie schön ist da ein Film-Abend zu Hause. Doch Filesharing oder Streaming kann teuer werden, warnen Verbraucherschützer.

Filme schauen im Heim-Kino

App-Charts: Küchentool und Fotobearbeitung

Digital Wer in der Küche etwas Neues ausprobieren möchte, kocht meist nach Rezept. Solche Zubereitungsideen liefern inzwischen auch zahlreiche Apps.

«Food with Love»

Auch das Smartphone leidet in der Hitze

Digital Wenn die Temperaturen steigen, wird es nicht nur vielen Menschen zu heiß. Auch Geräte ächzen unter großer Hitze. Wie sich Smartphone und Tablet gut durch den Sommer bringen lassen.

Smartphones mögen keine Hitze
skyline
ivw-logo