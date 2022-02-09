iOS-Top-Apps: Love Messages und TV-Streaming
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 15:58
Für iPhone und iPad
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In ein paar Tagen ist Valentinstag. Der Handel hat sich bereits in Stellung gebracht und allerlei Krimskrams in Herzform im Kassenbereich platziert. Doch kleine Aufmerksamkeiten gehen auch anders. Wie sieht es zum Beispiel mit selbst gestalteten Liebesnachrichten aus?
«Noteit - Drawing App» ist eine Zeichen-App für Paare und in dieser Woche bei iOS-Usern besonders beliebt. Die App fungiert als Homescreen-Widget und ermöglicht es, kleine Notizen und Zeichnungen direkt auf den Homebildschirm der Freundin oder des Freundes zu schicken. Mit dieser süßen Idee schafft es die «Noteit - Drawing App» nun auf Platz drei der App-Charts.
Auf der Spitzenposition landet «Joyn - deine Streaming App». Nach klassischem Vorbild bietet die App eine Mischung aus Live-TV und Mediathek. Mit dem neuen Update wurden die Mediatheken-Seiten noch einmal überarbeitet. «Joyn - deine Streaming App» ist nach Registrierung komplett kostenlos.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,99
|5
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|4,99
|8
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|NoteIt - Drawing App
|Vitor Bukovitz
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|CovPass Check
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|0,99
|6
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Townscaper
|Raw Fury
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Joyn deine Streaming App
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Coloring Match
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|10
|Messenger Web for WhatsApp
|Baris Gungor
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:220126-99-854983/9