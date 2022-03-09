Navigation

iOS-Top-Apps: Spritpreise vergleichen und Videos schneiden

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 16:37

Die «mehr-tanken»-App hilft genervten Autofahrern beim Finden des günstigsten unter den teuren Benzinpreisen. Auf den Spitzenplatz schafft es in dieser Woche die All-in-One-Videobearbeitungs-App «CapCut - Video Editor».

Mehr tanken
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Wer derzeit auf das Auto angewiesen ist, ist der Verzweiflung nahe: Die Rekordpreise an der Zapfsäule lassen uns nur noch ungläubig mit dem Kopf schütteln. Eine App hilft zumindest dabei, die günstigsten Benzinpreise für Tankstellen in der Nähe zu finden.

Kein Wunder, dass die «mehr-tanken»-App in dieser Woche bei iOS-Usern gut ankommt (auf Rang acht der Charts). Die Tank-App ist offiziell an die Markttransparenzstelle mit Echtzeit-Spritpreisen angeschlossen. Sie empfiehlt den optimalen Zeitpunkt zum Tanken inklusive Benzinpreisprognose und gewählte Spritsorte.

Auf den Spitzenplatz schafft es die Anwendung «CapCut - Video Editor». Sie bietet alles, was Nutzer von einer Videobearbeituns-Apps erwarten: Einfache Bedienung, übersichtliche Schnittfunktion, viele verschiedene Filter und Beauty-Effekte sowie eine lange Musik-Liste. Neu ist, dass in Projekten jetzt auch GIFs hinzugefügt werden können.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,99
5Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
7AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,99
8PouZakeh Limited1,99
9IncrediboxSo Far So Good4,99
10Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CapCut - Video EditorBytedance Pte. Ltdkostenlos
2CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
3WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
4Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
5Google Maps - Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
6InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
7TikTokTikTok Ltd.kostenlos
8mehr-tankenwebfactor media GmbHkostenlos
9YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
10PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4Messenger für WhatsApp on iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd0,99
5MyScript CalculatorMyScript2,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
7Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
8Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
9Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglu2,99
10AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
2ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoom Video Communications, Inc.kostenlos
3Disney+Disneykostenlos
4Airport SecurityKwalee Ltdkostenlos
5Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
9Joyn deine Streaming AppJoyn GmbHkostenlos
10Hay DaySupercellkostenlos

