iOS-Top-Apps: Spritpreise vergleichen und Videos schneiden
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 16:37
Aus dem App Store
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Wer derzeit auf das Auto angewiesen ist, ist der Verzweiflung nahe: Die Rekordpreise an der Zapfsäule lassen uns nur noch ungläubig mit dem Kopf schütteln. Eine App hilft zumindest dabei, die günstigsten Benzinpreise für Tankstellen in der Nähe zu finden.
Kein Wunder, dass die «mehr-tanken»-App in dieser Woche bei iOS-Usern gut ankommt (auf Rang acht der Charts). Die Tank-App ist offiziell an die Markttransparenzstelle mit Echtzeit-Spritpreisen angeschlossen. Sie empfiehlt den optimalen Zeitpunkt zum Tanken inklusive Benzinpreisprognose und gewählte Spritsorte.
Auf den Spitzenplatz schafft es die Anwendung «CapCut - Video Editor». Sie bietet alles, was Nutzer von einer Videobearbeituns-Apps erwarten: Einfache Bedienung, übersichtliche Schnittfunktion, viele verschiedene Filter und Beauty-Effekte sowie eine lange Musik-Liste. Neu ist, dass in Projekten jetzt auch GIFs hinzugefügt werden können.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|8
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|9
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,99
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CapCut - Video Editor
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|2
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|mehr-tanken
|webfactor media GmbH
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|0,99
|5
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|2,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|4
|Airport Security
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Joyn deine Streaming App
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|10
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos