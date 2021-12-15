Lerntool und visuelle Plattform unter den Top-Apps der Woche

Für iPhone und iPad

Berlin (dpa) - Akrobatische Yoga-Aasans an atemberaubenden Orten oder beschwingter Morgenkaffee in der Küche: Der perfekt inszenierte Moment bestimmt die Welt von «Instagram». In den Top-Ten ist die App Dauergast - in dieser Woche auf Rang sieben.

Tag und Nacht kann man sich durch das Leben von Influencern, Celebritys und Durchschnittsbürgern scrollen, wenn man es denn möchte oder dem Algorithmus der Foto- und Video-App verfällt. Dass sich die zu intensive Nutzung der Plattform negativ auf das Selbstbild von Jugendlichen auswirkt, ist nicht neu. Instagram verspricht Verbesserungen.

In den Top Ten dabei ist auch die App «AnkiMobile Flashcards». Mit dem vielseitigen Tool können Studierende Lerninhalte vom PC oder MacBook auf das iPhone übertragen. Mit intelligenten Karteikarten lässt sich der eigene Fortschritt fortwährend überprüfen. Obwohl mit 24,99 Euro recht teuer, überzeugt die Lernhilfe viele Nutzer und landet auf Platz neun der meistgekauften Apps.



Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99 7 food with love Food with love 3,99 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 9 AutoSleep Schalftracker Tantsissa 4,99 10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 CovPass Check Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 6 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 10 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd 0,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 9,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 10 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 9,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 8 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 9 Messenger for WhatsApp & More Baris Gungor kostenlos 10 Taschenrechner Air Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211208-99-300352/8