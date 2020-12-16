Mobile Version von «League of Legends» Spitzenreiter
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 16.12.2020 14:47
iOS-Games-Charts
Berlin (dpa/tmn) - Die MOBA-Fans unter den Gamern sind in dieser Woche voll aus dem Häuschen - ein Spiele-Klassiker für den PC gibt es nun endlich als mobile Version. «League of Legends: Wild Rift» hat auch gleich das höchste Level der Beliebtheitsskala erreicht - Platz 1 der iOS-Charts.
Das 5-gegen-5-MOBA-Spiel beinhaltet die Fähigkeiten und Strategien der PC-Version. Zum Spielauftakt sucht man sich den passenden Champ aus. Teamwork ist natürlich auch bei «Wild Rift» alles - denn nur gemeinsam mit den Freunden lässt sich die Rangliste erklimmen.
Auch die virtuellen Bauern sind in dieser Woche wieder fleißig. Das Farmspiel «Hay Day» schafft es mit deren Hilfe auf Platz 7 der iOS-Charts.
Der Hersteller hat dem Spiel ein neues Update verpasst. Das ändert natürlich nichts an den Aufgaben eines Farmers: Land beackern, Feldfrüchte ernten und Handelswaren mit Nachbarn und Freunden tauschen.
Top iPhone Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Football Manager 2021 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|League of Legends: Wild Rift
|Riot Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Sushi Roll 3D - Best Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Little Alchemy
|Jakub Koziol
|kostenlos
|5
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|6
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Roof Rails
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|10
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
Top iPad Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Aerofly FS 2021
|IPACS
|10,99
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|6
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|8
|Football Manager 2021 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|9
|Football Manager 2021 Touch
|SEGA
|9,99
|10
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|League of Legends: Wild Rift
|Riot Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Little Alchemy
|Jakub Koziol
|kostenlos
|4
|Sushi Roll 3D - Best Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Happy Color™ - Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
