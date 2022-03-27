Navigation

Oscar-Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien

Veröffentlicht: Sonntag, 27.03.2022 14:21

Wer nimmt dieses Jahr einen Oscar mit nach Hause? Heute Nacht werden in Hollywood die Academy Awards verliehen. Ein Überblick über die Nominierten in den wichtigsten Kategorien.

Vor der 94. Oscar-Verleihung
Preisverleihung

Los Angeles (dpa) - Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2022 in den wichtigsten Sparten:

Bester Film

  • «Belfast»
  • «Dune»
  • «The Power of the Dog»
  • «King Richard»
  • «Coda»
  • «West Side Story»
  • «Licorice Pizza»
  • «Don't Look Up»
  • «Nightmare Alley»
  • «Drive my Car»

Beste Regie

  • Jane Campion («The Power of the Dog»)
  • Steven Spielberg («West Side Story»)
  • Kenneth Branagh («Belfast»)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson («Licorice Pizza»)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi («Drive my Car»)

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

  • Kristen Stewart («Spencer»)
  • Jessica Chastain («Eyes of Tammy Faye»)
  • Olivia Colman («Frau im Dunkeln»)
  • Nicole Kidman («Being the Ricardos»)
  • Penélope Cruz («Parallele Mütter»)                     

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • Will Smith («King Richard»)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch («The Power of the Dog»)
  • Denzel Washington («Macbeth»)
  • Javier Bardem («Being the Ricardos»)
  • Andrew Garfield («Tick, Tick... Boom!»)

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Aunjanue Ellis («King Richard»)
  • Ariana Debose («West Side Story»)
  • Judi Dench («Belfast»)
  • Kirsten Dunst («Power of the Dog»)
  • Jessie Buckley («Frau im Dunkeln»)

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • Ciarán Hinds («Belfast»)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee («The Power of the Dog»)
  • Jesse Plemons («The Power of the Dog»)
  • J.K. Simmons («Being the Ricardos»)
  • Troy Kotsur («Coda»)

Bester Internationaler Spielfilm (sogenannter Auslands-Oscar)

  • Japan («Drive my Car»)
  • Italien («The Hand of God»)
  • Norwegen («The Worst Person in the World»)
  • Dänemark («Flee»)
  • Bhutan («Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom»)

Beste Filmmusik

  • «Dune», Hans Zimmer
  • «The Power of the Dog», Jonny Greenwood
  • «Encanto», Germaine Franco
  • «Parallele Mütter», Alberto Iglesias
  • «Don't Look Up», Nicholas Britell
