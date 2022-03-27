Oscar-Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien
Veröffentlicht: Sonntag, 27.03.2022 14:21
Preisverleihung
Los Angeles (dpa) - Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2022 in den wichtigsten Sparten:
Bester Film
- «Belfast»
- «Dune»
- «The Power of the Dog»
- «King Richard»
- «Coda»
- «West Side Story»
- «Licorice Pizza»
- «Don't Look Up»
- «Nightmare Alley»
- «Drive my Car»
Beste Regie
- Jane Campion («The Power of the Dog»)
- Steven Spielberg («West Side Story»)
- Kenneth Branagh («Belfast»)
- Paul Thomas Anderson («Licorice Pizza»)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi («Drive my Car»)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Kristen Stewart («Spencer»)
- Jessica Chastain («Eyes of Tammy Faye»)
- Olivia Colman («Frau im Dunkeln»)
- Nicole Kidman («Being the Ricardos»)
- Penélope Cruz («Parallele Mütter»)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Will Smith («King Richard»)
- Benedict Cumberbatch («The Power of the Dog»)
- Denzel Washington («Macbeth»)
- Javier Bardem («Being the Ricardos»)
- Andrew Garfield («Tick, Tick... Boom!»)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Aunjanue Ellis («King Richard»)
- Ariana Debose («West Side Story»)
- Judi Dench («Belfast»)
- Kirsten Dunst («Power of the Dog»)
- Jessie Buckley («Frau im Dunkeln»)
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Ciarán Hinds («Belfast»)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee («The Power of the Dog»)
- Jesse Plemons («The Power of the Dog»)
- J.K. Simmons («Being the Ricardos»)
- Troy Kotsur («Coda»)
Bester Internationaler Spielfilm (sogenannter Auslands-Oscar)
- Japan («Drive my Car»)
- Italien («The Hand of God»)
- Norwegen («The Worst Person in the World»)
- Dänemark («Flee»)
- Bhutan («Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom»)
Beste Filmmusik
- «Dune», Hans Zimmer
- «The Power of the Dog», Jonny Greenwood
- «Encanto», Germaine Franco
- «Parallele Mütter», Alberto Iglesias
- «Don't Look Up», Nicholas Britell