Photo-Widget und digitales Notizbuch unter den Top Ten
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 30.09.2020 15:45
Apps der aktuellen iOS-Charts
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Wer seinen iOS-Homescreen personalisieren möchte, setzt auf sogenannte «Widgets». Diese zeigen Informationen oder Funktionen auf dem Bildschirm an und lassen sich individuell gestalten. Mit «Photo Widget: Simple» schafft es eine solche App in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts.
Im Gegensatz zu klassischen Widget-Apps werden hier jedoch keine Informationen, sondern Fotos anzeigt. Die Nutzer können ihre Lieblingsfotos auf dem Homescreen anordnen und ihr Smartphone mit eigenen Erinnerungen dekorieren. «Photo Widget: Simple» landet auf Platz sieben der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Ganz andere Bedürfnisse bedient die App «Lidl Plus» des gleichnamigen Lebensmittel-Discounters. Sparfüchse freuen sich untere anderem über exklusive Rabatte und Benachrichtigungen bei besonderen Sparaktionen. «Lidl Plus» schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Vor allem für Studenten, die wegen der Corona-Krise derzeit von zu Hause aus lernen, könnte die App «Notability» (9,99 Euro) interessant sein. Die Applikation ermöglicht es, digitale Dokumente mit Notizen, Markierungen oder gar Zeichnungen zu versehen. Das ist vor allem dann praktisch, wenn man beispielsweise keinen Drucker hat oder generell auf Papier verzichten möchte. «Notability» ist beliebt und taucht in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Apps auf.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Universe in a Nutshell
|in a nutshell - kurzgesagt GmbH
|3,49
|9
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Widgetsmith
|Cross Forward Consulting, LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Lidl Plus
|Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG
|kostenlos
|4
|Color Widgets
|MM Apps, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Acrylnägel!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|6
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|7
|Photo Widget: Simple
|Hyoungbin Kook
|kostenlos
|8
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|6
|Universe in a Nutshell
|in a nutshell - kurzgesagt GmbH
|3,49
|7
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Deponia
|Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
|5,49
|10
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Widgetsmith
|Cross Forward Consulting, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|8
|Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200930-99-771247/4