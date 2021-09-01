Navigation

Top-Apps: Spaß beim Rechnen und Videos posten

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 01.09.2021 15:22

Rechnen macht jungen Usern oft nicht so viel Spaß, witzige Clips posten dafür umso mehr. Die Beliebtheit von sozialen Videoportalen ist ungebrochen. Das zeigt sich auch in den Top Ten der iOS-Apps.

Berlin (dpa) - Foto- und Videoportale bestimmen mittlerweile die Social-Media-Welt. Das Aufnehmen, Bearbeiten und Teilen von kurzen Videos ist vor allem, aber nicht nur bei jungen Usern beliebt. Die Plattform «TikTok» ist daher nicht zum ersten Mal in den App-Charts vertreten.

Anfangs wurden mit «TikTok» vor allem Playback-Clips zu Chart-Songs aufgenommen und hochgeladen. Mittlerweile posten User aber vieles mehr: Sport-Clips oder witzige Do-It-Yourself-Videos beispielsweise. Außerdem bietet die App viele Interaktionsmöglichkeiten. Kein Wunder also, das «TikTok» bei Kindern und Jugendlichen so beliebt ist.

Auch «MyScript Calculator» spielt in dieser Woche in den Charts eine Rolle. Die Rechen-App schafft es mit interaktiven handschriftlichen Quadrat- und Wurzelberechnungen, Logarithmen und Potenzierungen immerhin auf Platz 9. Mit einem Update ist «MyScript Calculator» nun auch mit dem iPad Pro 2018 kompatibel.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 1Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. The Secure Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology 7,99
9 food with love Food with love 3,99
10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 1CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
7 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 24,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99
10 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

