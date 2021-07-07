USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 16:00
(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Call Me If You Get Lost
|Tyler, The Creator
|2.
|( - )
|Planet Her
|Doja Cat
|3.
|( 1.)
|Sour
|Olivia Rodrigo
|4.
|( 3.)
|The Voice Of The Heroes
|Lil Baby & Lil Durk
|5.
|( 2.)
|Hall of Fame
|Polo G
|6.
|( 5.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|7.
|( 4.)
|Culture III
|Migos
|8.
|( 9.)
|Inside (The Songs)
|Bo Burnham
|9.
|( 7.)
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa
|10.
|( - )
|Justice
|Justin Bieber
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210707-99-293794/2