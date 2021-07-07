USA Top 10 (Alben)

Navigation

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 16:00

(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, The Creator
2. ( - ) Planet Her Doja Cat
3. ( 1.) Sour Olivia Rodrigo
4. ( 3.) The Voice Of The Heroes Lil Baby & Lil Durk
5. ( 2.) Hall of Fame Polo G
6. ( 5.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
7. ( 4.) Culture III Migos
8. ( 9.) Inside (The Songs) Bo Burnham
9. ( 7.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
10. ( - ) Justice Justin Bieber

