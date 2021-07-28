USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 28.07.2021 16:13
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Faith
|Pop Smoke
|2.
|( - )
|Sob Rock
|John Mayer
|3.
|( 1.)
|Sour
|Olivia Rodrigo
|4.
|( 2.)
|Planet Her
|Doja Cat
|5.
|( 3.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|6.
|( 4.)
|The Voice Of The Heroes
|Lil Baby & Lil Durk
|7.
|( 5.)
|Hall of Fame
|Polo G
|8.
|( 6.)
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa
|9.
|( - )
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|10.
|( 8.)
|Inside (The Songs)
|Bo Burnham
