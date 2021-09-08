USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 16:07
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Donda
|Kanye Wes
|2.
|( - )
|If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
|Halsey
|3.
|( 1.)
|Sour
|Olivia Rodrigo
|4.
|( 4.)
|Planet Her
|Doja Cat
|5.
|( 7.)
|F*ck Love
|The Kid LAROI
|6.
|( 9.)
|Dangerous The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|7.
|( 6.)
|Happier Than Ever
|Billie Eilish
|8.
|( 3.)
|SoulFly
|Rod Wave
|9.
|( 2.)
|Trip At Knight
|Trippie Redd
|0.
|( - )
|We Love You Tecca 2
|Lil Tecca
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210908-99-141344/2