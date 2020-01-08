USA Top 10 (Alben)

Navigation

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 15:31

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en
1. ( - ) Jackboys Jackboys
2. ( 3.) Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Roddy Ricch
3. ( 6.) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone
4. ( 1.) Fine Line Harry Styles
5. ( 9.) Frozen II Soundtrack
6. ( 5.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish
7. (10.) So Much Fun Young Thug
8. ( - ) KIRK DaBaby
9. ( - ) Lover Taylor Swift
10. ( - ) Over It Summer Walker

