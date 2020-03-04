USA Top 10 (Alben)

Navigation

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 04.03.2020

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( - ) Map of the Soul: 7 BTS
2. ( - ) Flexin, Still Steppin YoungBoy Never Broke Again
3. ( - ) Ordinary Man Ozzy Osbourne
4. ( 1.) Changes Justin Bieber
5. ( 4.) Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Roddy Ricch
6. ( 2.) Artist 2.0 A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
7. ( 6.) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone
8. ( 8.) Meet The Woo, V.2 Pop Smoke
9. ( - ) A Love Letter To You 4 Trippie Redd
10. ( 7.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish

