USA Top 10 (Alben)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.09.2020 16:38

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Folklore Taylor Swift
2. ( 2.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
3. ( 3.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD
4. ( - ) S&M2 Metallica And San Francisco Symphony
5. ( - ) Smile Katy Perry
6. ( 4.) Hamilton: An American Musical Original Broadway Cast
7. ( 6.) My Turn Lil Baby
8. ( 7.) Pray 4 Love Rod Wave
9. ( 9.) Blame It on Baby DaBaby
10. ( - ) B4 The Storm Internet Money

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200826-99-317421/4

