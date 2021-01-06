USA Top 10 (Alben)

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act

1. ( - ) Whole Lotta Red Playboi Carti

2. ( 1.) Evermore Taylor Swift

3. ( - ) The Voice Lil Durk

4. ( - ) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke

5. ( - ) Positions Ariana Grande

6. ( 8.) Folklore Taylor Swift

7. ( - ) Good News Megan Thee Stallion

8. ( - ) What You See Is What You Get Luke Combs

9. ( - ) El Ultimo Tour del Mundo Bad Bunny