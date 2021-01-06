USA Top 10 (Alben)

Navigation

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 18:01

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Whole Lotta Red Playboi Carti
2. ( 1.) Evermore Taylor Swift
3. ( - ) The Voice Lil Durk
4. ( - ) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
5. ( - ) Positions Ariana Grande
6. ( 8.) Folklore Taylor Swift
7. ( - ) Good News Megan Thee Stallion
8. ( - ) What You See Is What You Get Luke Combs
9. ( - ) El Ultimo Tour del Mundo Bad Bunny
10. ( 3.) Music To Be Murdered By Eminem

