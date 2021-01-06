USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 18:01
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Whole Lotta Red
|Playboi Carti
|2.
|( 1.)
|Evermore
|Taylor Swift
|3.
|( - )
|The Voice
|Lil Durk
|4.
|( - )
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|5.
|( - )
|Positions
|Ariana Grande
|6.
|( 8.)
|Folklore
|Taylor Swift
|7.
|( - )
|Good News
|Megan Thee Stallion
|8.
|( - )
|What You See Is What You Get
|Luke Combs
|9.
|( - )
|El Ultimo Tour del Mundo
|Bad Bunny
|10.
|( 3.)
|Music To Be Murdered By
|Eminem
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200826-99-317421/19