USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 15:55
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( 1.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|2.
|( - )
|The Highlights
|The Weeknd
|3.
|( - )
|Medicine At Midnight
|Foo Fighters
|4.
|( - )
|Shiesty Season
|Pooh Shiesty
|5.
|( 2.)
|The Voice
|Lil Durk
|6.
|( 3.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|7.
|( 9.)
|Positions
|Ariana Grande
|8.
|( 5.)
|Legends Never Die
|Juice WRLD
|9.
|( 6.)
|What You See Is What You Get
|Luke Combs
|10.
|( - )
|If You Know Me
|Morgan Wallen
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210120-99-103099/5