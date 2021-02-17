Navigation

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 15:55

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
2. ( - ) The Highlights The Weeknd
3. ( - ) Medicine At Midnight Foo Fighters
4. ( - ) Shiesty Season Pooh Shiesty
5. ( 2.) The Voice Lil Durk
6. ( 3.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
7. ( 9.) Positions Ariana Grande
8. ( 5.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD
9. ( 6.) What You See Is What You Get Luke Combs
10. ( - ) If You Know Me Morgan Wallen

