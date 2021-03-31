Navigation

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 16:30

(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York)

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Justice Justin Bieber
2. ( - ) Chemtrails Over The Country Club Lana Del Rey
3. ( 1.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
4. ( 2.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
5. ( 3.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
6. ( 6.) Shiesty Season Pooh Shiesty
7. ( 4.) After Hours The Weeknd
8. ( 7.) My Turn Lil Baby
9. ( 8.) The Voice Lil Durk
10. ( - ) What You See is What You get Luke Combs

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-44426/2

Weitere Meldungen

Brit Awards: Dua Lipa und Celeste nominiert

Künstlerbesuche Für ihr Album «Future Nostalgia» hat Dua Lipa gerade einen Grammy gewonnen. Und auch bei den Brit Awards ist sie aussichtsreich im Rennen.

Dua Lipa

Bluesfest in Australien wegen einem Corona-Fall abgesagt

Künstlerbesuche Das Byron Bay Bluesfest gilt als das wichtigste Blues-Festival in Down Under. Dutzende Künstler sollten in dem für seinen Hippie-Flair bekannten Surfer-Ort auftreten.

Byron Bay

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Künstlerbesuche Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

skyline