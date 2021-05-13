USA Top 10 (Alben)
13.05.2021
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard Charts
|1.
|( - )
|Khaled Khaled
|DJ Khaled
|2.
|( 1.)
|A Gangsta's Pain
|Moneybagg Yo
|3.
|( 3.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|4.
|( 5.)
|Justice
|Justin Bieber
|5.
|( 2.)
|Young Stoner Life: Slime Languaga 2
|Young Thug & Various Artists
|6.
|( 6.)
|SoulFly
|Rod Wave
|7.
|( 8.)
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa
|8.
|(10.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|9.
|( 7.)
|After Hours
|The Weeknd
|10.
|( - )
|Country Again (Side A)
|Thomas Rhett
