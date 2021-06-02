USA Top 10 (Alben)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 16:13
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Sour
|Olivia Rodrigo
|2.
|( 1.)
|The Off-Season
|J. Cole
|3.
|( - )
|Scaled And Icy
|twenty one pilots
|4.
|( 4.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|5.
|( 3.)
|A Gangsta's Pain
|Moneybagg Yo
|6.
|( - )
|Shiesty Season
|Pooh Shiesty
|7.
|( 5.)
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa
|8.
|( - )
|Free Dem Boyz
|42 Dugg
|9.
|( 7.)
|Justice
|Justin Bieber
|10.
|(10.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
