USA Top 10 (Singles)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 15:42
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|1.
|( - )
|Heartless
|The Weeknd
|2.
|( 1.)
|Circles
|Post Malone
|3.
|( - )
|All I Want For Christmas Is You
|Mariah Carey
|4.
|( 2.)
|Someone You Loved
|Lewis Capaldi
|5.
|( 4.)
|Memories
|Maroon 5
|6.
|( 3.)
|Good as Hell
|Lizzo
|7.
|( 5.)
|Roxanne
|Arizona Zervas
|8.
|( - )
|Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
|Brenda Lee
|9.
|( 6.)
|Lose You To Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|10.
|( 8.)
|10,000 Hours
|Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber