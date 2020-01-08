USA Top 10 (Singles)

Navigation

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 15:27

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en
1. ( 5.) Circles Post Malone
2. ( 9.) Memories Maroon 5
3. ( - ) The Box Roddy Ricch
4. ( 8.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi
5. ( 6.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas
6. (10.) Good as Hell Lizzo
7. ( - ) Dance Monkey Tones And I
8. ( - ) Highest in the Room Travis Scott
9. ( - ) 10,000 Hours Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
10. ( - ) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez

