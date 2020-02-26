Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 15:43

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 1.) The Box Roddy Ricch
2. ( 2.) Life Is Good Future Featuring Drake
3. ( 3.) Circles Post Malone
4. ( 5.) Dance Monkey Tones And I
5. ( 6.) Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
6. ( 7.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas
7. ( 4.) Memories Maroon 5
8. ( 8.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi
9. ( - ) Intentions Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
10. ( - ) Blinding Lights The Weeknd

