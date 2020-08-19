USA Top 10 (Singles)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 19.08.2020 16:24
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( - )
|WAP
|Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion
|2.
|( 2.)
|Rockstar
|DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
|3.
|( 4.)
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|4.
|( 3.)
|Whats Poppin
|Jack Harlow
|5.
|( 1.)
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|6.
|( 5.)
|Roses
|SAINt JHN
|7.
|( 7.)
|Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)
|Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
|8.
|( - )
|Smile
|Juice WRLD & The Weeknd
|9.
|( 9.)
|Go Crazy
|Chris Brown & Young Thug
|10.
|( - )
|Before You Go
|Lewis Capaldi
