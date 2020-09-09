Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.09.2020 16:33

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Dynamite BTS
2. ( 2.) WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
3. ( 3.) Laugh Now Cry Later Drake feat. Lil Durk
4. ( 4.) Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
5. ( 5.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
6. ( 7.) Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles
7. ( 6.) Whats Poppin Jack Harlow
8. ( - ) Mood 24kGoldn feat. iann dior
9. ( 9.) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
10. (10.) Before You Go Lewis Capaldi

