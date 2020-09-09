USA Top 10 (Singles)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 09.09.2020 16:33
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( 1.)
|Dynamite
|BTS
|2.
|( 2.)
|WAP
|Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
|3.
|( 3.)
|Laugh Now Cry Later
|Drake feat. Lil Durk
|4.
|( 4.)
|Rockstar
|DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
|5.
|( 5.)
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|6.
|( 7.)
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|7.
|( 6.)
|Whats Poppin
|Jack Harlow
|8.
|( - )
|Mood
|24kGoldn feat. iann dior
|9.
|( 9.)
|Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)
|Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
|10.
|(10.)
|Before You Go
|Lewis Capaldi
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200826-99-317429/3