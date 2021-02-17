Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 15:52

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
2. ( - ) Up Cardi B
3. ( 3.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
4. ( 8.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd
5. ( 2.) Mood 24kGoldn feat. Iann Dior
6. ( 4.) 34+35 Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
7. ( 6.) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug
8. ( 5.) Levitating Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby
9. ( 7.) Positions Ariana Grande
10. ( - ) What You Know Bout Love Pop Smoke

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210120-99-103112/6

Weitere Meldungen

Künstlerin Françoise Cactus gestorben

Künstlerbesuche «Liebe zu dritt», «Du bist schön von hinten»: Die Künstlerin Françoise Cactus war die Stimme von Stereo Total. Nun ist die Musikerin mit Ende 50 in Berlin gestorben.

Françoise Cactus

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Künstlerbesuche Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Andrew Lloyd Webber hofft auf die Impfungen

Kultur Die Theaterbranche leidet enorm unter der Pandemie. Der Musical-Komponist Andrew Lloyd Webber setzt auf Hygienekonzepte.

Andrew Lloyd Webber
skyline