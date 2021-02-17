USA Top 10 (Singles)
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 15:52
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( 1.)
|Drivers License
|Olivia Rodrigo
|2.
|( - )
|Up
|Cardi B
|3.
|( 3.)
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|4.
|( 8.)
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|5.
|( 2.)
|Mood
|24kGoldn feat. Iann Dior
|6.
|( 4.)
|34+35
|Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
|7.
|( 6.)
|Go Crazy
|Chris Brown & Young Thug
|8.
|( 5.)
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby
|9.
|( 7.)
|Positions
|Ariana Grande
|10.
|( - )
|What You Know Bout Love
|Pop Smoke
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210120-99-103112/6