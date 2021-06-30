Navigation

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 16:10

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Butter BTS
2. ( 2.) Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
3. ( 3.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
4. ( 4.) Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA
5. ( 5.) Peaches Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
6. ( 6.) Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
7. ( 7.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
8. ( 9.) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
9. (10.) Deja Vu Olivia Rodrigo
10. ( 8.) Astronaut In The Ocean Masked Wolf

