USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 15. Januar 2020

Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 15:43

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 2.) Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Roddy Ricch
2. ( 3.) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone
3. ( 4.) Fine Line Harry Styles
4. ( 1.) Jackboys Jackboys
5. ( 5.) Frozen II Soundtrack
6. ( 8.) KIRK DaBaby
7. ( 6.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish
8. ( 7.) So Much Fun Young Thug
9. (10.) Over It Summer Walker
10. ( - ) Ghetto Gospel Rod Wave

