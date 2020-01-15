USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 15. Januar 2020
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( 2.)
|Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
|Roddy Ricch
|2.
|( 3.)
|Hollywood's Bleeding
|Post Malone
|3.
|( 4.)
|Fine Line
|Harry Styles
|4.
|( 1.)
|Jackboys
|Jackboys
|5.
|( 5.)
|Frozen II
|Soundtrack
|6.
|( 8.)
|KIRK
|DaBaby
|7.
|( 6.)
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|Billie Eilish
|8.
|( 7.)
|So Much Fun
|Young Thug
|9.
|(10.)
|Over It
|Summer Walker
|10.
|( - )
|Ghetto Gospel
|Rod Wave