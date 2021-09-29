USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 29. September
Veröffentlicht: Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 15:41
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Billboard-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( 1.)
|Stay
|The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
|2.
|( 6.)
|Industry Baby
|Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
|3.
|( 2.)
|Way 2 Sexy
|Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
|4.
|( 3.)
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|5.
|( 5.)
|Fancy Like
|Walker Hayes
|6.
|( 7.)
|Good 4 U
|Olivia Rodrigo
|7.
|( 8.)
|Kiss Me More
|Doja Cat Featuring SZA
|8.
|( 4.)
|Knife Talk
|Drake Featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
|9.
|( - )
|Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
|Lil Nas X
|10.
|( - )
|Thats What I Want
|Lil Nas X
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210929-99-414637/2